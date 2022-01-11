'Will stand with partners': US says China’s behaviour can be 'destabilising' for region, world

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The US on Tuesday said Beijing’s attempt to intimidate its neighbours can be “destabilising” for the region and the world.

US Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "We've been pretty clear how we view Beijing's behaviour in the region and around the world. We believe it can be destabilising. And we're concerned by the People's Republic of China's attempt to intimidate its neighbours.”

Asked about China's aggressive behaviour on its border with India and if the topic came during the US-China talks or Washington sending any message to Beijing on this, Psaki, during her daily news conference on Monday, said “We'll continue to stand with our partners on that."

"The US continues to closely monitor the situation. We support dialogue and peaceful resolution of the border disputes," she said.

The remarks of the US Press secretary came ahead of the 14th round of military-level talks between India and China scheduled on January 12 with an aim to resolve the stand-off at the remaining points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. The forces from both sides have been deployed along the LAC since May 2020.

Sources in the security establishment informed on Monday that the Senior Highest Military Commander Level talks between India and China will take place on January 12 at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point, on the Chinese side of the LAC.

India is looking forward to a "constructive" dialogue with China to resolve issues in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh, the sources said, adding that the major focus of the talks will be on disengagement in the Hot Springs area.

“Indian side is looking forward to constructive dialogue to resolve the balance friction areas.” Said sources.

The standoff remains at Hot Spring, Depsang and Demchok. The 13th round of SHMC Level talks had ended in a stalemate.

The 13th round of talks had taken place on October 10, 2021, and that too ended in a stalemate.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC.

Other than the border standoff, China has contested claims in the South China Sea with Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all staking their claims on portions.

Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea.

India and other countries, including the US, have called for, “a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific, based upon respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations... India has been talking of peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and adherence to international rules and laws.