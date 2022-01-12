STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP government in Punjab to ensure security to PM, common people: Kejriwal's jibe at Modi, Congress

Last week, PM Modi's convoy was stuck on a flyover when he was on his way to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district to visit National Martyr's Memorial.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Raising the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said, "if AAP forms the government, we will ensure that we provide necessary security to the PM and the common people."

"The PM's security breach is a serious issue. The Congress government has failed to provide security to the Prime Minister and common people. If AAP forms the government in Punjab, we will ensure that we provide necessary security to the PM and the common people," Delhi CM, who is in Chandigarh for a two-day visit, said.

Speaking to reporters, Delhi CM Kejriwal, who is in Chandigarh for a two-day visit, said, "There have been growing incidents of sacrilege. The law and order situation in the state has worsened under the state government. There have been incidents of sacrilege in the state, bomb blasts happened in Punjab. If AAP forms the government, then we will ensure that the law and order situation is improved."

An unidentified man was beaten to death by locals at Nizampur in Punjab's Kapurthala district on December 19 for allegedly disrespecting the 'Nishan Sahib' at the village Gurudwara.

A video of people beating up the man who allegedly attempted sacrilege with the Nishan Sahib has gone viral on the Internet. He was later handed over to the police but some people reportedly insisted that the man be questioned in front of them and the man was allegedly beaten to death in an ensuing scuffle.

Inspector-General, Jalandhar Range, GS Dhillon had said that as per investigations there was no visible sign of sacrilege and police is investigating the allegations.

The Punjab election is scheduled for February 14 and the result will be announced on March 10.

This time, Shiromani Akali Dal has joined hands with BSP and BJP is contesting elections with former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

In the 2017 Assembly election, the Congress party won the polls, securing 77 seats of the 117 total constituencies. AAP had emerged runner-up, winning 20 seats. Akali Dal had won 15 seats and its alliance partner BJP in 3 seats.

