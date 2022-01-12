BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan quits from Yogi cabinet

By Online Desk

In another jolt, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan resigned on Wednesday.

"BJP formed the government with the support of Dalits, backward communities but it didn't serve them well, which is why I resigned. Next step would be to hold discussions with my society people and then take a call for future course of action," ANI quoted Chauhan as saying.

In a huge blow to the BJP government, two ministers and four MLAs have quit so far.

This is the second OBC (Other Backward Class) leader to quit team Yogi just before the Uttar Pradesh election next month.

Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from his post on Tuesday. He also said he would reveal his next move on Friday and that he "hasn't quit the BJP or joined the Samajwadi Party" yet.