BJP leader Dilip Ghosh stopped from campaigning by police for 'flouting' Covid norms

While the police claimed that Ghosh was campaigning with a large number of people and stopped him from canvassing, the former state BJP president denied the charge.

Published: 12th January 2022 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday entered into an argument with the police during campaigning for party candidates in Asansol Municipal Corporation election after his rally was stopped there for allegedly flouting Covid safety norms.

While the police claimed that Ghosh was campaigning with a large number of people and stopped him from canvassing, the former state BJP president denied the charge and asserted that only five party members were with him.

"The West Bengal Police personnel are working under the instruction of the Trinamool Congress. People want to meet me, interact with me. If they want to talk to me when I am having morning tea, can they be added to the list of campaigners? But they cannot deter us in this way. We will campaign within the ambit of SEC guidelines," he said.

He was seen having an altercation with police officials.

In protest against the police action, he sat on a dharna for some time at a spot in ward no.66 of the Asansol Municipal Corporation in Paschim Bardhaman district.

Ghosh alleged that at ward 66, the local Trinamool Congress candidate came to the side of his car and started raising various allegations against the sitting BJP councillor who is seeking reelection.

"I told him to tell the voters whatever he has to, why me? This is an act of intimidation," Ghosh said.

He alleged that he was prevented from campaigning also in another ward of the AMC where election is scheduled to be held on January 22.

Reacting to his charges, TMC MP Sougata Roy told PTI: "Dilip Ghosh is seen campaigning with a large number of people exceeding the cap of five and the administration has done its job."

