STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ex-UP minister Maurya says no intention to go back to BJP

Maurya's decision to walk out of the BJP cabinet has triggered a series of resignations by BJP MLAs.

Published: 12th January 2022 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Ex-BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said he was not going back to the saffron camp and indicated joining Samajwadi Party on Friday.

Maurya, who quit the party on Tuesday, claimed that his resignation from the cabinet has triggered an earthquake in the BJP.

Meanwhile, a Sultanpur district court during the day issued an arrest warrant against him in a seven years old case in which he was accused of making objectionable comments against Hindu deities.

Asked if Sanghmitra Maurya, his daughter and a BJP MP from Badaun, will follow the suit, he said she would take a call on her own.

Though he hasn't yet announced joining Akhilesh Yadav, the five-time MLA from Padrauna in Kushinagar, thanked the SP chief for welcoming his decision to quit the state cabinet.

Akhilesh had shared a photograph of him with Maurya after the latter's high voltage resignation from the BJP Tuesday.

Asked who else is joining SP with him, Maurya said "everything will be clear on January 14".

Maurya ruled out returning to the BJP despite efforts by its several leaders to placate him. "I know many small and big leaders of BJP are calling me but I am not taking their calls," he said.

"My decision to quit has triggered an earthquake in the BJP. I pleaded with the leaders for the welfare of Dalits and backwards but they couldn't care less," he said.

Maurya's decision to walk out of the BJP cabinet has triggered a series of resignations by BJP MLAs.

Four MLAs -- Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati, Bhagwati Sagar and Vinay Shakya -- have already announced their exit following him.

Maurya -- who belongs to an OBC caste known by titles such as Maurya, Kushwaha, Saini and Shakya -- later converted to Buddhism -- had crossed over to the BJP ahead of 2017 state elections from Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party.

An influential non-Yadav leader, Maurya has a support base in many districts of the Purvanchal region.

He said for five years he raised issues of Dalits, Backwards and deprived section of the society, but the party didn't give two hoots.

Asked if Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya approached him, Maurya called him a "younger brother" but added that he is no less "out of sorts" within the party.

Meanwhile, the Sultanpur MP-MLA court Judge Yogesh Kumar Yadav fixed January 24 as the next date of hearing in the 2014 case.

The court had on January 6 directed Maurya to appear before it on January 12 but he did not appear, lawyer Anil Tiwari said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swami Prasad Maurya BJP SP UP Elections Akilesh Yadav
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp