Gaganyaan: Qualification test of Cryogenic Engine completed

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Towards making the engine more reliable and crew more safe for the Gagnyaan mission, ISRO, on Wednesday, conducted the qualification test of Cryogenic Engine for Gaganyaan programme for a duration of 720 seconds.

The successful long-duration test is considered a major milestone for the Human Space Programme – Gaganyaan.

The test was held at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu.

"The performance of the engine met the test objectives and the engine parameters were closely matching with the predictions during the entire duration of the test," announced the space agency.

The test also ensures the reliability and robustness of the cryogenic engine for induction into the human-rated launch vehicle for Gaganyaan.

Further, this engine is scheduled to undergo four more tests for a cumulative duration of 1810 seconds.

Subsequently, one more engine will undergo two short-duration tests and one long-duration test to complete the cryogenic engine qualification for Gaganyaan Programme, said ISRO.