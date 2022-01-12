STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa govt transferred 114 cops despite poll code in force: TMC to election panel

Published: 12th January 2022 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The TMC has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday against the transfer of police officers by the Goa government after the model code of conduct came into force.

Saket Gokhale, the national spokesperson of TMC, accused the Goa government of making transfer o 114 police officers on January 8 without obtaining the sanction of the ECI.

TMC leader in his complaint to the ECI has alleged: “Once elections are notified and the MCC comes into force, the power of the state government to transfer or promote civil servants and police officers come under the purview of the Election Commission of India”.

But the Goa government, in clear violation of this, notified the transfer of the police officers including 57 PSIs, 39 Police Inspectors (PIs), and 18 deputy SPs after the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

The TMC has further complained that the transfers were approved by the Police establishment board and notified by the Superintendent of Police in Panaji without the approval of ECI.

“No copy of transfer was marked to ECI by the Goa government. This is a clear violation of poll rules”, alleged Saket Gokhale, while terming the transfer as "blatant abuse of power" by the BJP.

The TMC has demanded immediate action from the DCI against the transfer within 48 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
