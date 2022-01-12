STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J&K government forms panel to decide on holiday for last king Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday

Maharaja Hari Singh was born on September 23, 1895 in Jammu and died on April 26, 1961 in Mumbai. His son Karan Singh is J&K’s former Sadr-e-Riyasat and Governor.

Published: 12th January 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Amid clamour from Jammu-based parties for public holiday on the birth anniversary of the last Dogra ruler of Jammu and Kashmir Maharaja Hari Singh, the Lt-Governor administration on Tuesday constituted a four-member committee to decide on the issue.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a committee regarding issue of commemoration of birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh ji and its observance in general under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads an order issued by the principal secretary, Manoj Dwivedi.

The committee will be headed by principal secretary,  General Administration Department while administrative secretary, Social Welfare Department; administrative secretary, Culture Department and divisional commissioner, Jammu, will be its members.

Maharaja Hari Singh was born on September 23, 1895 in Jammu and died on April 26, 1961 in Mumbai. His son Karan Singh is J&K’s former Sadr-e-Riyasat and Governor and is a senior Congress leader. 

The Jammu-based parties including Congress have been demanding that the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh be declared a public holiday in J&K.

The Yuva Rajput Sabha had recently threatened mass agitation in Jammu to press for the demand.

The State Subject law that was prevalent in J&K before abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A was imposed by Maharaja Hari Singh in 1927 to protect the interests of the people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharaja Hari Singh
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp