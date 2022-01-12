J&K government forms panel to decide on holiday for last king Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Amid clamour from Jammu-based parties for public holiday on the birth anniversary of the last Dogra ruler of Jammu and Kashmir Maharaja Hari Singh, the Lt-Governor administration on Tuesday constituted a four-member committee to decide on the issue.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a committee regarding issue of commemoration of birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh ji and its observance in general under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads an order issued by the principal secretary, Manoj Dwivedi.

The committee will be headed by principal secretary, General Administration Department while administrative secretary, Social Welfare Department; administrative secretary, Culture Department and divisional commissioner, Jammu, will be its members.

Maharaja Hari Singh was born on September 23, 1895 in Jammu and died on April 26, 1961 in Mumbai. His son Karan Singh is J&K’s former Sadr-e-Riyasat and Governor and is a senior Congress leader.

The Jammu-based parties including Congress have been demanding that the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh be declared a public holiday in J&K.

The Yuva Rajput Sabha had recently threatened mass agitation in Jammu to press for the demand.

The State Subject law that was prevalent in J&K before abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A was imposed by Maharaja Hari Singh in 1927 to protect the interests of the people.