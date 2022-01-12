Man who admittedly got 11 shots of Covid-19 vaccine threatens to kill himself if police takes action against him

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Brahmdeo Mandal, the man who vaccinated himself 11 times against Covid-19 has threatened to take his life if he is prosecuted. The man, who had apparently not expected the FIR and police raids in his house after he made his revelation seems to be desperate lately.

According to a report in a leading national daily, Mandal has appealed to prime minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter and clear him of the charges levelled against him. He threatened to die by suicide if the police carries on with legal proceedings against him.

Mandal has been booked by Puraini police under non-bailable sections based on a complaint lodged by medical (in-charge) officer of the local community health centre Dr Vinay Krishna Prasad

The 84-year-old retired postman has claimed that he received 11 doses of vaccine resulting in an FIR being filed against him on charges of misleading the health department.

Mandal, a resident of Oray village, duped the health department employees and took jabs repeatedly in a span of 10 months.

Mandal reportedly used his Aadhaar card and voter ID to get himself registered for the vaccine doses. He claimed that the multiple jabs helped him get rid of body aches and pains without any side effects.