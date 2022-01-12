STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP minister without mask claims practice of 'Agnihotra' keeps her immunity strong

Speaking to reporters in Khandwa on Monday, Thakur, the state's culture minister, also said a gamchha (cotton towel) doubled up as a mask for her.

Published: 12th January 2022 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, Coronavirus, Covid vaccine, Monoclonal antibody therapy

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh minister Usha Thakur replied to a query on not wearing a mask amid a rise in COVID-19 cases by claiming her immunity was strong as she had been practicing 'Agnihotra', or 'healing fire', a ritual done to purify the air and surroundings, for the past 30 years.

Speaking to reporters in Khandwa on Monday, Thakur, the state's culture minister, also said a gamchha (cotton towel) doubled up as a mask for her.

"My daily routine for the last 30 years include performing Agnihotra every day at sunrise and sunset, which increases my immunity so that viral attacks don't create problems for me," she said.

On being asked that she seemed unwell when she visited Khandwa last, Thakur said she was down with cold at the time and was not suffering from any viral attack.

Her statements were widely shared on social media on Tuesday.

In May last year, she had grabbed headlines amid the pandemic by asking people to perform 'havan' (fire-based rituals) to purify the environment, claiming that such an act to eliminate outbreaks was a tradition since the ancient times.

In April, a video showed her performing 'puja' in front of the statue of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar at Indore Airport to ward off COVID-19.

In March last year, she had said that adoption of a "Vedic lifestyle" would protect against coronavirus and conducting a 'havan' with cow dung cakes would keep a house sanitized for 12 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Usha Thakur Coronavirus COVID-19 Agnihotra
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp