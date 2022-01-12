No new Omicron cases found in Gujarat, two recover

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat reported no new case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the health department said.

Two more Omicron patients recovered during the day, both in Kutch district.

The tally of such cases remained unchanged at 264, of whom 225 have recovered.

Thus, 39 patients are under treatment for the new variant at present in the state.

Ahmedabad city has reported the highest 110 Omicron cases including 102 who recovered.

Vadodara city has reported 44 cases including 32 recoveries and Anand district has reported 27 cases including 23 recoveries.

In Surat, all 20 patients who tested positive for Omicron have recovered.

All such patients have been discharged in the districts of Mehsana, Rajkot, Kutch, Porbandar and Junagadh, among others.

The state reported 7,476 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, crossing the 7,000-mark for the first time in nearly eight months, raising its overall tally to 8,75,777, while three more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

Gujarat had last reported more than 7,000 cases in a day at 7,135 on May 17 last year.

On Monday, the state had recorded 6,097 COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

Three more patients died - one each in Valsad, Surat and Porbandar - raising the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to 10,133, said the department in a release.

Only 2,704 patients recovered during the day, pushing the number of discharged cases to 8,28,406, the release said.

With this, the number of active cases in the state has increased further to 37,238.

Ahmedabad city alone reported 2,861 new cases, while Surat accounted for 1,988 cases.

District-wise, Ahmedabad (2,903), Surat (2,124), Vadodara (606), and Rajkot (319) accounted for nearly 80 per cent of the total cases in the last 24 hours, the department said.

Among other districts, Valsad reported 189 new cases, Bhavnagar 152, and Gandhinagar 182.

The health department did not provide the case positivity rate recorded in the state.

A total of 3.30 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, out of which 1.29 lakh citizens received their 'precaution dose,' taking the number of vaccine shots administered so far in Gujarat to 9.38 crore, the release said.

As many as 29 new coronavirus cases were registered in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, pushing the overall tally to 10,831,officials said.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the Union Territory rose to 147, they said.

Of the total case recorded so far in the UT, 10,680 people have recovered, while four patients have died, the officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,75,777, new cases 7,476, death toll 10,133, discharged 8,28,406, active cases 37,238, people tested so far - figures not released.