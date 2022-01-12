STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No new Omicron cases found in Gujarat, two recover

The tally of such cases remained unchanged at 264, of whom 225 have recovered.

Published: 12th January 2022 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat reported no new case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the health department said.

Two more Omicron patients recovered during the day, both in Kutch district.

The tally of such cases remained unchanged at 264, of whom 225 have recovered.

Thus, 39 patients are under treatment for the new variant at present in the state.

Ahmedabad city has reported the highest 110 Omicron cases including 102 who recovered.

Vadodara city has reported 44 cases including 32 recoveries and Anand district has reported 27 cases including 23 recoveries.

In Surat, all 20 patients who tested positive for Omicron have recovered.

All such patients have been discharged in the districts of Mehsana, Rajkot, Kutch, Porbandar and Junagadh, among others.

The state reported 7,476 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, crossing the 7,000-mark for the first time in nearly eight months, raising its overall tally to 8,75,777, while three more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

Gujarat had last reported more than 7,000 cases in a day at 7,135 on May 17 last year.

On Monday, the state had recorded 6,097 COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

Three more patients died - one each in Valsad, Surat and Porbandar - raising the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to 10,133, said the department in a release.

Only 2,704 patients recovered during the day, pushing the number of discharged cases to 8,28,406, the release said.

With this, the number of active cases in the state has increased further to 37,238.

Ahmedabad city alone reported 2,861 new cases, while Surat accounted for 1,988 cases.

District-wise, Ahmedabad (2,903), Surat (2,124), Vadodara (606), and Rajkot (319) accounted for nearly 80 per cent of the total cases in the last 24 hours, the department said.

Among other districts, Valsad reported 189 new cases, Bhavnagar 152, and Gandhinagar 182.

The health department did not provide the case positivity rate recorded in the state.

A total of 3.30 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, out of which 1.29 lakh citizens received their 'precaution dose,' taking the number of vaccine shots administered so far in Gujarat to 9.38 crore, the release said.

As many as 29 new coronavirus cases were registered in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, pushing the overall tally to 10,831,officials said.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the Union Territory rose to 147, they said.

Of the total case recorded so far in the UT, 10,680 people have recovered, while four patients have died, the officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,75,777, new cases 7,476, death toll 10,133, discharged 8,28,406, active cases 37,238, people tested so far - figures not released.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp