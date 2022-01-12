STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pilot booked for parking chopper in Aravalis farmhouse without permission: Gurugram Police

The pilot had been booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobeying the duly promulgated government order, police said.

Published: 12th January 2022 09:58 PM

By PTI

GURUGRAM: A pilot employed with a Delhi-based private aircraft leasing and financing firm has been booked by the Gurugram police for allegedly landing a helicopter at a farmhouse in the Aravalis area near the millennium city without any permission.

An FIR was registered against Delhi-based Modair Express Private Ltd's pilot at the Bhondsi police station for landing the chopper in the lawns of the Ansal farmhouse numbering G-5B in the Raisina Hills area, police said.

The pilot had been booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobeying the duly promulgated government order, police said.

They said the pilot had parked the helicopter in the farmhouse on December 30 itself while the firm approached the district authorities on January 4 to seek permission for parking it there.

As the firm's plea was forwarded from the district magistrate's office to the police on January 6 for the requisite action, a police team reached the farmhouse on Tuesday to inspect the site and requisite facility to park the chopper, Assistant Sub Inspector Ahmad Azeem said in his complaint based on which the FIR was lodged.

The police team, however, was surprised to see that helicopter was already parked there, the ASI said, adding that on being asked the farmhouse owner Col (Retd) Rampal Suhag told police that the helicopter was parked on December 30 itself and that he needed no one's permission to get it parked here, the ASI said in his complaint.

