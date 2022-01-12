PM Modi’s security breach: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan targets Congress high command

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a scathing attack on the opposition Congress party over the January 5 security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy.

Citing a sting operation aired by a news channel in the matter on Wednesday, Chouhan alleged that the security breach wasn’t spontaneous or coincidental, but was sponsored and a part of gory conspiracy.

He also alleged that the disgusting act was carried out by the Punjab government at the behest of the Congress high command.

The highly sensitive issue of the PM’s convoy’s security breach is being trivialized by the Congress and its leaders, including Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel through ridiculous remarks.

“Such light comments clearly suggest a Congress hand behind the entire security breach,” the MP CM alleged further.

Targeting the Congress high command in the matter, Chouhan sought answers from AICC president Sonia Gandhi on a series of questions.

"Madam (Sonia Gandhi) will have to reply, why Punjab Police remained a mute spectator, even as the PM’s security was being messed up. Why was the Punjab chief secretary and DGP not present in the PM’s fleet? Despite police presence, how did the protestors gather at the road in such a short time and why wasn’t action taken against them? How did the protestors come to know about the PM’s route plan? Why wasn’t the Punjab CM responding to multiple phone calls after the incident? All this clearly suggests that the incident is linked to the Congress high command," Chouhan said.

Reacting to the MP CM’s attack on the Congress high command over the PM’s convoy security breach, the MP Congress president and leader of opposition in the State Assembly Kamal Nath said, "When a committee headed by a former judge has already been constituted on the directions of the Supreme Court to probe the Ferozpur incident, then indulging in the political blame game is not right."