Punjab requires a leader who has solutions to challenges: Manish Tewari takes dig at Channi

The Lok Sabha MP from Anandpur Sahib also tagged a news report titled 'Channi nudges Congress to name candidate for CM, with a hint: he is quite popular' along with the tweet.

Published: 12th January 2022 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Manish Tewari

Congress MP Manish Tewari (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday attacked Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, saying the state requires a leader who has solutions to challenges and takes tough decisions.

"Punjab requires a CM who has solutions to Punjab's challenges, capacity to take tough decisions. Punjab needs serious people whose politics is not Social Engineering, Entertainment, Freebies and not regime favourites rejected by people in successive elections," Tewari said on Twitter.

The Lok Sabha MP from Anandpur Sahib also tagged a news report titled "Channi nudges Congress to name candidate for CM, with a hint: he is quite popular" along with the tweet.

Tewari, a member of the 'Group of 23' leaders who had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi demanding an organisational overhaul, is considered close to former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.

The Congress in Punjab is seeking to stage a repeat of its government, but has not yet named a chief ministerial candidate.

Notably, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is also eyeing the top post, had on Tuesday asserted that people elect MLAs and that they would choose their chief minister, not the Congress high command.

Channi, belonging to the Scheduled Caste, was made the chief minister after replacing Amarinder Singh.

