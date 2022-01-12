STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Top officials of India, US meet for home security dialogue

India and the US reviewed the ongoing cooperation in counterterrorism, cyber security and a host of other issues at a Homeland Security Dialogue.

India US flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and the US on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing cooperation in counterterrorism, cyber security and a host of other issues at a Homeland Security Dialogue attended by top officials of both the countries.

During the meeting, held in virtual mode, the officials from the two countries also identified further steps that can be taken to explore opportunities and synergies in advancing security cooperation, an official statement said.

The meeting discussed how to secure critical infrastructure and global supply chains, maritime security, aviation security, customs enforcement and trade security, among other issues The senior officers' meeting of the India-US Homeland Security Dialogue was co-chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and US Under Secretary for Strategy, Policy and Plans in the Department of Homeland Security Robert Silvers.

Both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation and identified further steps that can be taken to explore opportunities and synergies in advancing cooperation in counterterrorism, cyber security, securing critical infrastructure and global supply chains, maritime security, aviation security, customs enforcement and trade security, among other issues, the statement said.

Both sides agreed that the existing subgroups under the homeland security dialogue on law enforcement engagement, securing global supply chains, aviation security, investigative cooperation, and capacity building and training would meet separately in the coming months to deliberate and explore how ongoing cooperation can be strengthened further.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing satisfaction with the ongoing partnership and agreeing to deepen bilateral engagement and collaboration in all areas of mutual concern, the statement said.

The two sides look forward to holding the ministerial-level homeland security dialogue later this year, it said.

