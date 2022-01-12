STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP polls: BJP strikes back after Yogi minister quits, inducts Congress, SP MLAs into party

Congress MLA Narensh Saini and Samajwadi Party MLA Hari Om Yadav joined the BJP.

Published: 12th January 2022 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress MLA Narensh Saini and Samajwadi Party MLA Hari Om Yadav, both from Uttar Pradesh, joined the BJP on Wednesday, a day after the ruling party suffered a jolt with the resignation of state government minister Swami Prasad Maurya.

Both Saini and Yadav hail from backward castes, and the BJP's decision to induct them into its fold appears to be aimed at refuting suggestions that it is confronting challenges in maintaining its strength among the OBCs, a group in which Swami Prasad Maurya is seen as an influential leader in parts of the state.

The two MLAs along with former Samajwadi Party MLA Dharmpal Singh joined the BJP in the presence of UP deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and state party president Swatantra Dev Singh.

ALSO READ | UP polls: Yogi's cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya quits, likely to join SP

Top BJP UP leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, continued to hold meeting with the party's central leaders here on Wednesday as they give final touches to the list of probable candidates for the initial phases of the seven-phase assembly polls in the state starting from February 10 and deliberate over other aspects of the campaign.

Amid speculation that Adityanath, who is currently a member of the Legislative Council, may also fight the assembly polls, a party leader said it is unlikely that he will contest from Mathura, as suggested by some reports.

Adityanath enjoys popular appeal among BJP supporters across the state, a party leader noted, adding that the Central Election Committee, whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top party leaders, will take a final call on whether he should contest or not.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLA congress BJP MP SP elections Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp