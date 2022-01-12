STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Vinay Shakya's daughter says dad missing; cop says lawmaker safe at home

Riya raised the alarm on a viral video while also demanding from the Uttar Pradesh government to trace her father Vinay Shakya.

Published: 12th January 2022 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bidhuna MLA Vinay Shakya's daughter Riya

Bidhuna MLA Vinay Shakya's daughter Riya (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: In an apparent much ado about nothing, BJP MLA Vinay Shakya's daughter on Tuesday alleged that her father has gone missing after her uncle and grandmother took him to Lucknow from Auraiya but the police saiud the lawmaker is safe at his home in Etawah.

Amid reports that Shakya too is to join the Samajwadi Party like three other party MLAs after the resignation by UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, the Bidhuna MLA's daughter Riya on Tuesday alleged that her father has become untraceable after her uncle Devesh Shakya and grandmother took him to Lucknow.

Riya raised the alarm on a viral video while also demanding from the Uttar Pradesh government to trace her father.

Amid Riya's alarms, Auraiya Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said the BJP MLA is "well and presently safe" with his mother at their residence in Shanti Colony in Etawah.

"The charge of kidnapping is baseless and untrue. The matter is of a family dispute. I have myself talked to the MLA on a video call. A Dy SP-level officer is also present there," Verma told PTI.

In the video, Riya is heard saying that her father cannot talk clearly after suffering a brain stroke in 2018 and his whereabouts or condition are not known after he was taken away.

"On May 1, 2018, my father had a brain stroke and he was admitted to the SGPGI in Lucknow. He cannot talk clearly and after the operation, his condition has not been good," she said.

"We are working for the BJP in the area as elections are near. I demand from the government to find out my father and our family members should be given a chance to meet him," she added in the video.

Asked about Riya's purported video about her father earlier, Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur earlier told PTI that he did not have any such information.

There were reports that Vinay Shakya is also going to join SP along with three other MLAs -- Bhagwati Sagar, Roshan Lal Verma and Brajesh Prajapati – after UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya quit the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Vinay Shakya Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp