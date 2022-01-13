STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

A boost to digital India: RailTel to setup Edge Data Centres in rural and semi-urban areas

The Edge Data Centres will provide a better experience and aid in the adoption of digital services by the population of rural and semi-urban areas, thus contributing to the digital economy.

Published: 13th January 2022 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

RailTel logo (Photo | Official website railtelindia.com)

RailTel logo (Photo | Official website railtelindia.com)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at accelerating the pace of digital transformation and efficient digital delivery in rural and semi-urban areas, the RailTel has now started working to set up the “Edge Data Centres” (EDCs) jointly with other partners.

Through this new initiative, the RailTel claimed to give a boost to the prospects of Digital India.

On Wednesday, the Railtel, which is a government PSU of the ministry of railways, claimed that the process to establish these Edge Data Centres was started with the floating of Expression of Interest inviting industries to be a partner of RailTel in such endeavour.

The RailTel is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) network along the railway tracks. The OFC network of RailTel covers important towns and cities of the country and several rural areas also.

Official sources said that the RailTel is seeking partners to establish the Edge Data Centres in the Railway premises and land across 102 locations, especially Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns.

Talking about it  Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel said, “With the help of such localized Data Centres, rural areas can be served with low latency applications related to digital skills, financial inclusions, digital literacy etc.

The Edge Data Centres will provide better experience and aid in the adoption of digital services by the population of these areas and thus contributing to the digital economy”.

The proposed Edge Data Centres will offer services based on market requirements including health, education and skill development sectors with selected partners.

“These centres will enable RailTel to improve the resiliency of the network and help to improve the customer experience of “RailWire” broadband services of RailTel. The current subscriber base of RailTel is around 4.4 Lakhs and it will further rise sharply with the coming up of such Edge Data Centre”, said a RailTel official statement.

Chawla claimed that the RailTel has been working with Indian Railways to transform railway stations into digital hubs by providing public Wi-Fi at railway stations across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edge Data Centres RailTel Digital India Railwire Puneet Chawla
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp