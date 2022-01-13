STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid Covid surge, Delhi govt cuts budgets for various PWD projects

According to the revised allocation, the budget estimate for the Barapullah Phase-3 project has been halved from Rs 150 crore to Rs 75 crore.

Published: 13th January 2022 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has curtailed budget allocations for various PWD construction projects for 2021-22 to strengthen medical and healthcare facilities amid the ongoing Covid pandemic, according to officials.

The Public Works Department's director (works) also issued instructions in this regard after receiving a communication from the joint secretary (budget) on January 10.

Due to the ongoing third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government's primary focus is to strengthen medical and healthcare facilities.

Hence, the funding for a number of construction projects has been cut, the officials said on Thursday.

The revised budget allocation order issued by the PWD also asked officials to "strictly observe" economy instructions issued by the Finance Department of the Delhi government.

"The expenditure during the current financial year should not exceed the revised estimates (for) 2021-22. In case of an additional expenditure, which cannot be further postponed, the concerned zones may send proposal for re-appropriation of funds by providing matching savings," the order stated.

Some of the projects for which funds have been curtailed are Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor; construction of New Bypass road parallel to the Ring Road from Wazirabad to DND; flyover at Majnu Ka Tila-Metcalf House crossing on Outer Ring Road; widening of bridges on NH-10 at Tri Nagar, Inderlok, Karampura; and integrated transit corridor development and street network between Punjabi Bagh flyover and Raja Garden flyover.

According to the revised allocation, the budget estimate for the Barapullah Phase-3 project has been halved from Rs 150 crore to Rs 75 crore.

The budget for the construction of a flyover and elevated road at Karawal Nagar, Ghonda and Brijpuri junction on Mangal Pandey Marg in northeast Delhi has been cut down from Rs 100 crore to Rs 50 crore.

As against an earlier allocation of Rs 20 crore for the construction of a New Bypass road parallel to the Ring Road from Wazirabad to DND, the revised budget is only Rs 1 crore.

The budget for repair, rehabilitation and maintenance of bridges and flyovers has also been reduced to Rs 15 crore from Rs 30 crore. The government has also curtailed the budget for the construction of foot overbridges from Rs 50 crore to Rs 40 crore.

Budget estimates for some crucial projects, like the extension of the Ashram flyover up to DND, have been increased. The revised budget for the project is Rs 80 crore, up from the earlier allocation of Rs 50 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Covid-19 Coronavirus Omicron PWD
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp