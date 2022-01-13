STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi tests COVID positive, hospitalised in Guwahati

His wife has tested negative for the infection and is staying at Raj Bhawan.

Published: 13th January 2022 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has been hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.

Mukhi tested positive for the infection on Wednesday.

"The governor was admitted at the Apollo Hospital in the city last evening. He is in a stable condition," the official said.

His wife has tested negative for the infection and is staying at Raj Bhawan.

Assam on Wednesday reported 3,274 fresh COVID-19 cases, 437 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 6,35,050, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan, which comprises Guwahati city, logged 1,138 new cases, up from 870 on Tuesday, while 287 fresh infections were registered in Cachar and 172 each in Jorhat and Kamrup (Rural).

The death toll rose to 6,189 as four more persons - two from Dibrugarh and one each from Cachar and Sonitpur - succumbed to the disease, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 1,347 COVID-positive patients have so far died due to other reasons, it said.

At least 731 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,15,722.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients is at 96.96 per cent.

Assam now has 11,792 active cases, up from 9,253 the previous day.

The fresh cases were detected from 49,915 sample tests conducted during the day, with the daily positivity rate increasing to 6.56 per cent from 5.69 per cent the previous day, the bulletin said.

The NHM said over 3.96 crore doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in the state so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagdish Mukhi Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp