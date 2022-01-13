STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BMC elections: Uddhav government falls back at ‘Marathi Manoos’ card

The Maharashtra cabinet approved amendment to the Shops and Establishments Act making it mandatory for shops and business establishments to display the nameplates in Marathi.

Published: 13th January 2022 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Ahead of the BMC elections, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi took a slew of decisions on Wednesday aimed at wooing the ‘Marathi Manoos’.

The Maharashtra cabinet approved amendment to the Shops and Establishments Act making it mandatory for shops and business establishments having ten or more employees to display the nameplates in Marathi along with other languages such as English and Hindi. It was legally mandatory to do so earlier, too.

But most shop owners display the name in other languages prominently while that in Marathi figures in a very small size that is not visible from a distance. 

After this amendment, the shop owners will have to display the name in Marathi in the same or bigger size as other languages.

In another decision, the use of national and spiritual icons in naming bars and wine shops has been barred.

These establishments cannot use Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj fort or other structures to name bars and wine shops. Marathi language minister Subhash Desai has welcomed the decisions.

The cabinet also okayed the proposal to waive off property tax of apartments measuring 500 sq ft or 46.45 sq metre and less in Mumbai.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had made the announcement on December 31 as a New Year gift to Mumbaikars.

The waiver will benefit 16.14 lakh residential property owners in Mumbai.

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will lose Rs 417 crore while the state government will suffer a revenue loss of Rs 45 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Maha Vikas Aghadi
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp