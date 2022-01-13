STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress appoints Mohan Prakash as its senior observer for Uttarakhand polls

The Congress appointed senior party leader Mohan Prakash as observer for overseeing its election campaign management in Uttarakhand.

Congress Flags

Congress Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday appointed senior party leader Mohan Prakash as observer for overseeing its election campaign management in Uttarakhand.

Prakash, a former general secretary of the AICC, will discharge his duties in close coordination with the AICC in-charge for Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav.

"Congress president has appointed Mohan Prakash as AICC senior observer to Uttarakhand for overseeing Election campaign management and coordination with immediate effect," an official party order said.

Uttarakhand goes to polls in a single phase on February 14 and the results will be out on March 10.

