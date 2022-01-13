Delivery executive's death: Wife to be provided job, insurance, other support, says Zomato CEO

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Online food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday said it will provide a job to Sucheta Tripathi, wife of its delivery partner Salil Tripathi who died in a road accident last week, and an insurance grant of Rs 10 lakh, besides its employees contributing Rs 12 lakh towards the family's future.

In a tweet, Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal said, "We are deeply aggrieved by the death of our delivery partner Salil Tripathi in an unfortunate road incident. We are extending all possible support to help the family get through this."

Sharing steps taken by the company so far, he said, "Our team is personally assisting the family at the moment and we have been at the hospital since the night of the accident and have already helped with the ongoing expenses (e.g. funeral expenses etc)."

Goyal further said Zomato is also helping the family with an insurance grant of Rs 10 lakh and depending on what the family needs going further, it will continue to support them in every possible way.

"After the family is past the grieving, we will make every effort to provide a job to Salil's wife Sucheta (depending on whether she wants in) so that she can run the household and support her 10-year-old son's education going forward," he added.

In addition to the above, Goyal said, "Zomato employees have collectively contributed Rs 12 lakh towards the family's future."

Expressing gratitude "for all the overwhelming concern and kindness shared towards Salil's family", he said, "Needless to say we continue to be there for the bereaved family to ensure they have the financial and emotional support required in this difficult time."

The 38-year-old delivery executive, Salil, was killed after being allegedly hit by the vehicle of a policeman suspected to be under the influence of alcohol in north-west Delhi's Rohini on January 8 night.

Police said the accused constable identified as Zile Singh has been arrested.

The family has sought justice for him and a government job for his wife as people from different cities offered financial support.