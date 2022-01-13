STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK spent over Rs 218 crore in FY 2020-21, BSP over Rs 17 crore

The seven-phase polls is likely to see a tough fight between the ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party.

Published: 13th January 2022 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 06:42 PM

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party has shown expenditures of over Rs 17 crore in its audited annual report submitted to the Election Commission, while the DMK spent over Rs 218 crore in financial year 2020-21.

The BSP's report, filed on December 30 last year, showed receipts worth Rs 52,46,79,235.

The party has shown expenditure of Rs 17,29,72,729 in its audited annual report for the financial year 2020-21 put in the public domain by the EC on Thursday.

The BSP has 15 seats in the outgoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly and is making all-out efforts to become a major stakeholder in the 403-member House in this year's election beginning February 10.

The seven-phase polls is likely to see a tough fight between the ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party. The results will be announced on March 10. The Bahujan Samaj Party is a recognised national party.

In the recognised state parties category, the poll panel has uploaded audited annual reports for 2020-21 of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The JMM, which filed its report on December 31 last year, has shown a total expenditure of Rs 58,43,655 and total receipt of Rs 90,66,500.

The PDP, which filed its report on December 27, has shown total expenditure of Rs 9,95,450 and total receipt of Rs 33,289.

The principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, has shown total expenditure of Rs 42,36,73,610 and total receipt of Rs 34,07,60,964 in its audited annual report filed on December 22, 2021.

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK has shown total expenditure of Rs 218,49,22,072 (Rs 218.49 crore) and total receipt of Rs 149,95,12,635 (Rs 149.95 crore) in its annual report filed on January 3 this year.

