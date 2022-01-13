Election Commission changing rules to register new party at BJP's behest ahead of polls in Punjab: AAP

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday alleged that in order to prevent its government formation in Punjab, the Election Commission (EC) is making major changes in the process of registration of political parties under the pressure of the BJP.

AAP National Spokesperson and MLA Raghav Chadha claimed that the EC was making two major changes. “For the first time in the history of independent India, the EC is reducing the 30-day objection period to seven days to make special changes for the registration of a special political party,” Chadha said.

He added: “The second major change is that after the Model Code of Conduct has been imposed and just 25 to 27 days are left for the elections, the EC is registering a new political party.”

Chadha alleged that these were the two major amendments that the EC had made in the registration process, giving special treatment for the establishment of a new political party. “The BJP first attempted to hold the AAP back by pushing the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) but it clearly failed. Then it thought it would push Congress forward to disrupt the AAP’s progress. Again, its tactic failed,” Chadha said.

Narrating the political scenario, Chadha said that the BJP got together with Capt. Amarinder Singh to build its own alliance, which yet again was inept in hindering the AAP’s path. So now, as the last-ditch effort, the desperate BJP is trying to bring about a new political formation by giving various facilitations and concessions, so that the new party gets registered even after the election announcement.