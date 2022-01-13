First in Indian Railways: North Frontier Zone to have female RPF personnel equipped with high-end gadgets to protect woman passengers

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A woman travelling alone by train across the Northeast under the North Frontier Railways would not have to be worried over her safety in the journey.

The NF Railway has become the only zone in Indian Railways to have equipped its women cops of RPF-associated with the “Meri Saheli” teams with hi-tech gadgets, like body-worn cameras and others, to make them infallible shields for women passengers travelling by trains.

“ With the objective to provide enhanced safety and security to women passengers travelling by trains, the women cops associated with the RPF’s “Meri Saheli” teams, are being provided with high technological equipment”, Guneet Kaur, chief spokesperson of NF Railway announced through a statement.

The NFF Railway’s GM Anshul Gupta sanctioned to buy 75 body-worn cameras and 18 tablets for the members of Meri Saheli to ensure the safety of women passengers in train journeys starting or passing through the Northeastern states.

“In addition to provisions of pf tablets and the body-worn cameras for the RPF women cops, the NF Railway is the only zone in Indian Railway that has provided facilities of networking through 24 Wireless Access Points located at 24 stations”, claimed the chief spokesperson Guneet Kaur.

She further elaborated that with the enhanced facilities, the concerned security control of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) can remain in regular touch with the mobile RPF teams of Meri Saheli in sharing information on security.

Kaur stated: “With the provision of Tablets and the body-worn cameras to women cops of RPF on duty in trains as members of Meri Saheli initiative, the RPF teams will be able to transmit and exchange the information and data relating to women passengers seamlessly in real-time basis”.

The Meri-Saheli initiative was launched by railways as a pilot project by RPF in South Eastern Railways in 2020.

Considering its initial success in ensuring safety to women passengers, the RPF spread the concept of Meri Saheli to other zones also.

At present, 1176 RPF women cops are working with the ‘Meri Saheli’ teams across Indian Railways with the objective of providing safety and security to women passengers travelling by trains in their entire journey.

The women cops of RPF visit every coach of trains and take details of women passengers alone assuring them of their full safety during the journey.