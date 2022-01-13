STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

First in Indian Railways: North Frontier Zone to have female RPF personnel equipped with high-end gadgets to protect woman passengers

The North Frontier railway has equipped female RPF personnel with high-end gadgets to make them infallible shields for female passengers travelling by trains.

Published: 13th January 2022 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A woman travelling alone by train across the Northeast under the North Frontier Railways would not have to be worried over her safety in the journey.

The NF Railway has become the only zone in Indian Railways to have equipped its women cops of RPF-associated with the “Meri Saheli” teams with hi-tech gadgets, like body-worn cameras and others, to make them infallible shields for women passengers travelling by trains.

“ With the objective to provide enhanced safety and security to women passengers travelling by trains, the women cops associated with the RPF’s “Meri Saheli” teams, are being provided with high technological equipment”, Guneet Kaur, chief spokesperson of NF Railway announced through a statement.

The NFF Railway’s GM Anshul Gupta sanctioned to buy 75 body-worn cameras and 18 tablets for the members of Meri Saheli to ensure the safety of women passengers in train journeys starting or passing through the Northeastern states.

“In addition to provisions of pf tablets and the body-worn cameras for the RPF women cops, the NF Railway is the only zone in Indian Railway that has provided facilities of networking through 24 Wireless Access Points located at 24 stations”, claimed the chief spokesperson Guneet Kaur.

She further elaborated that with the enhanced facilities, the concerned security control of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) can remain in regular touch with the mobile RPF teams of Meri Saheli in sharing information on security.

Kaur stated: “With the provision of Tablets and the body-worn cameras to women cops of RPF on duty in trains as members of Meri Saheli initiative, the RPF teams will be able to transmit and exchange the information and data relating to women passengers seamlessly in real-time basis”.

The Meri-Saheli initiative was launched by railways as a pilot project by RPF in South Eastern Railways in 2020.
Considering its initial success in ensuring safety to women passengers, the RPF spread the concept of Meri Saheli to other zones also.

At present, 1176 RPF women cops are working with the ‘Meri Saheli’ teams across Indian Railways with the objective of providing safety and security to women passengers travelling by trains in their entire journey.

The women cops of RPF visit every coach of trains and take details of women passengers alone assuring them of their full safety during the journey.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meri Saheli North Frontier Railways RPF Women safety measures
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp