STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi government tells babus 

The letter has been addressed to various secretariats and also to the ECI, CVC and others. Moreover, non-submission of details constitutes sufficient reason for disciplinary proceedings.

Published: 13th January 2022 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Hammer, gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to expedite the submission of immovable property details of bureaucrats, the Centre has said officers will have to file the details if they want to be considered for appointment in the next level of pay in the pay matrix. 

DoPT has introduced this norm as many bureaucrats have been found not filing property details within time.  A DoPT letter issued on Tuesday clearly mentioned, “A member of the service shall file immovable property return (IPR) within the time frame, January 31, for being considered for appointment in the next level of pay in the pay matrix.”  

The letter has been addressed to various secretariats and also to the ECI, CVC and others. Moreover, non-submission of details constitutes sufficient reason for disciplinary proceedings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp