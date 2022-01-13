Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi government tells babus 

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to expedite the submission of immovable property details of bureaucrats, the Centre has said officers will have to file the details if they want to be considered for appointment in the next level of pay in the pay matrix.

DoPT has introduced this norm as many bureaucrats have been found not filing property details within time. A DoPT letter issued on Tuesday clearly mentioned, “A member of the service shall file immovable property return (IPR) within the time frame, January 31, for being considered for appointment in the next level of pay in the pay matrix.”

The letter has been addressed to various secretariats and also to the ECI, CVC and others. Moreover, non-submission of details constitutes sufficient reason for disciplinary proceedings.