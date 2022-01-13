Gangster Suresh Pujari tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to hospital

By PTI

MUMBAI: Gangster Suresh Pujari, arrested by the Maharashtra Anti- Terrorism Squad (ATS), has been admitted to a state government-run hospital in Mumbai after he tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.

Pujari was arrested by the ATS in connection with an extortion case registered at Thane city last month.

While in the ATS custody, his COVID-19 test was conducted and report received three days ago showed he had contracted the infection, the official said.

Subsequently, Pujari was admitted to St George Hospital in South Mumbai, he said.