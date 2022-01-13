STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gangster Suresh Pujari tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to hospital

Gangster Suresh Pujari was arrested by the ATS in connection with an extortion case registered at Thane last month.

Published: 13th January 2022 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Gangster Suresh Pujari, arrested by the Maharashtra Anti- Terrorism Squad (ATS), has been admitted to a state government-run hospital in Mumbai after he tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.

Pujari was arrested by the ATS in connection with an extortion case registered at Thane city last month.

While in the ATS custody, his COVID-19 test was conducted and report received three days ago showed he had contracted the infection, the official said.

Subsequently, Pujari was admitted to St George Hospital in South Mumbai, he said.

