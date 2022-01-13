HC fines Surat top cop, constables Rs 25K for not filing report on 'harassment' of Covid SOP violators

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday fined Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Tomar and four constables Rs 25,000 after they failed to file a report pertaining to the alleged custodial harassment of COVID-19 SOP violators.

A division bench of Justice AJ Desai and Justice Samir Dave heard a contempt of court petition moved by Surat resident Junaid Saiyad. The petitioner said that in June 2021, he was detained by the police along with five others and taken to the police station for violation of COVID-19 SOP. He alleged that the police had brutally beaten them up in custody. They underwent treatment at Civil Hospital from June 7-9, 2021. They had filed a petition seeking action against the police personnel in the court.

The court had instructed the police commissioner to inquire and submit a report. On Wednesday, when the matter came up for hearing, the government sought time to file the report. The court observed, “In the October 5, November 15, December 6 and January 4, 2022 hearings, the government had sought time and yet the commissioner has not filed the report. So, the court has decided to fine Rs 25,000 each to the Surat police commissioner, constables Aslam Ansari, Irfanali Saiyad, Ajay Jintendrabhai and Vijay Natwarbhai.”

The bench also pointed out that officers should take the court’s order seriously. In an attempt to defend the police commissioner, the state government submitted, "The commissioner is inquiring into the issue and there is no mention of any injury marks found on the petitioner's body."