Himachal: 14 policemen test Covid positive, police station closed

Published: 13th January 2022 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

HAMIRPUR: A police station in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Wednesday was closed temporarily after 14 policemen posted there were found coronavirus positive, a police official said.

A total of 14 police personnel from Hamirpur police station are among the 156 persons who tested Covid positive in the district on Wednesday, a health official said.

Hamirpur superintendent of Police Akriti Sharma said the police station has been closed for 48 hours for its sanitisation.

In a statement, he said those who wanted to file any complaint should approach a local women police station till the Hamirpur police station is opened.

Also, 81 new Covid cases were found in the NIT campus in Hamirpur, the health official said.

The total number of recent positive cases on the campus has risen to 510.

There are currently 874 active cases in the district, the official said.

The state on Wednesday recorded 1,804 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 2,36,639, while three more deaths pushed the toll to 3,870, a health official said.

Two persons succumbed to the disease in Shimla and one in Kangra district, he added.

Eight of the total 12 districts in the state reported cases between 107 and 411, the official said.

The highest 411 fresh cases were found in Kangra, followed by 334 in Solan, 193 in Shimla, 161 in Mandi, 156 in Hamirpur, 151 in Una, 119 in Sirmaur, 107 in Bilaspur, 94 in Kullu, 38 in Chamba, 36 in Kinnaur and four in Lahaul-Spiti, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 6,937 from 5,476 on Tuesday, the official said.

As many as 338 more patients recovered from the viral disease.

The total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh now stands at 2,25,800, he said.

