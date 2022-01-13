STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian national charged with money laundering, wire fraud

Munigety has been taken into custody on charges of obtaining over $600,000 from elderly victims throughout the country, U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery.

Published: 13th January 2022 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Money, Rupee, notes, Rs, 500, 1000, 50, rupee notes

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Sindhu Chandrasekaran, EPS)

By PTI

NEW YORK: An Indian national has been charged along with a US citizen for committing various fraud schemes targeting primarily elderly victims throughout the United States and netting nearly $600,000 from them.

Ravi Kumar of India and Anthony Munigety of Texas have been charged in a 20-count indictment. Kumar is believed to be in India and considered a fugitive. A warrant remains outstanding for his arrest, the US Justice Department said Tuesday.

Munigety has been taken into custody on charges of obtaining over $600,000 from elderly victims throughout the country, U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery.

Munigety and Kumar are charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, 13 counts of wire fraud and six counts of money laundering.

If convicted, they face up to 20 years on each count as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine. According to the allegations, the fraud ring operated out of the Conroe area in Texas and other locations in the United States and India.

Munigety, Kumar and others allegedly committed various fraud schemes targeting primarily elderly victims throughout the United States.

The primary objective, according to the indictment, was to deceive victims by telling them a technical support company or other entities were purportedly helping them with their computers.

They would allegedly trick victims into believing they had been erroneously refunded or overpaid and needed to return the overpayment.

The indictment alleges they were able to gain access to a victim's computer which enabled Munigety, Kumar and others to move funds between or wire transfer monies out of their accounts, according to the charges.

Once that occurred, Munigety and others would keep a portion of the money and wire the remainder to Kumar in India, according to the charges. As a result of their scheme, Munigety and others allegedly received over $600,000 from elderly victims.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Texas Money laundering
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp