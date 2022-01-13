STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra likely to see rise in COVID hospitalisations by January-end or early Febuary: Health department

The health department made this projection during a presentation before the state cabinet.

Published: 13th January 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra is expected to see a spike in hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients in the last week of January or the first week of February, the state health department told the cabinet on Wednesday.

The health department made this projection during a presentation before the state cabinet.

The cabinet expressed concern over the projection, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The daily requirement of medical oxygen in the state has witnessed a rise, it said, adding that the present demand is 400 metric tonnes.

"If the oxygen demand rises to 700 metric tonnes, then stricter curbs will be required. Considering this fact, the district administration should expedite vaccination and take necessary steps," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said during the meeting.

Along with the urban centres, the rural parts are also affected by COVID-19, he said.

"Fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients don't require medical oxygen. But people need to be vigilant as the UK and the US are witnessing a strain on their health infrastructure," he said.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 46,723 fresh coronavirus cases, a jump of 12,299 infections from a day ago, and 32 fresh fatalities.

The new cases included 86 Omicron infections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp