MP: Five COVID positive passengers, including pregnant woman, stopped from boarding flight

By PTI

INDORE: A 37-year-old pregnant woman and four other passengers tested positive for coronavirus at the Indore airport on Wednesday following which they were prevented from boarding the Air India's Dubai-bound flight, an official said.

The woman, who was from Bhopal and six months' pregnant, had not taken a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while the other four infected passengers were inoculated, Dr Priyanka Kourav, medical officer of the Madhya Pradesh health department, told PTI.

"Every passenger boarding the weekly Indore-Dubai flight has to undergo a rapid RT-PCR test at the airport. On Wednesday, 76 passengers were tested and the results of two women, two men and a 17-year-old boy came out positive," she said.

Four of the infected persons were vaccinated against the viral infection, she said.

"Two of these infected passengers have taken two doses each of Sinopharm and Pfizer's vaccines for coronavirus prevention, which means both of them have received a total of four doses of the vaccines," she said.

The infected passengers include one each from Indore and Barwani and three from Bhopal, the official said, adding that all the five people are asymptomatic and have been advised to isolate at home.

The administrations of Indore, Barwani and Bhopal were being informed about the infected passengers, she said.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,10,442 on Wednesday with detection of 3,639 new cases, while the death toll increased to 10,540 after one more patient succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.

The positivity rate stood at 4.5 per cent as against 3.9 per cent on Tuesday, when the state had recorded 3,160 coronavirus infections, he said.

The recovery count stood at 7,85,496 after 497 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said.

The state is now left with an active tally of 14,406, the official said.

Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 1,169 and 572 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 79,689 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,45,13,460, the official added.

A government release said 10,64,38,602 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,61,307 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,10,442, new cases 3,639, death toll 10,540, recoveries 7,85,496, active cases 14,606, number of tests so far 2,45,13,460.