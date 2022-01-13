STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Myanmar insurgents planning attacks in Manipur ahead of polls: Intel

Published: 13th January 2022 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Manipur CM N Biren Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With hardly a month left for Assembly polls in Manipur, security agencies have been alerted about a big security threat of insurgents from Myanmar planning terror acts in the poll-bound state.

Highly placed sources said an insurgent group based in Myanmar was trying to carry out terror attacks in Manipur in coordination with Northeast-based militant outfits. 

The sources also said insurgent groups such as NSCN K (YA) and PLA have been trying to set up new bases in Myanmar and that they are trying to create disturbance in the Northeast just before the polls. 

According to intelligence inputs, insurgent groups, as part of their terror operations, are planning to attack security forces in Manipur.

Additionally, intelligence agencies believe a new batch of highly trained recruits belonging to ULFA(I)has infiltrated into Assam.

“It was brought to our notice that senior leaders of NSCN (K-Y/A) held a high-level meeting in a nearby village in Myanmar to plan retaliatory attack on the forces, which carried out a precision attack against the group in June 2018,” a senior security official said. 

There are active insurgent groups in Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland which have not yet entered into a ceasefire agreement with the Centre.

These include ULFA (I) in Assam, NSCN-K (YA) in southern Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, and Imphal Valley-based insurgent groups like the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and the United National Liberation Front (UNLF).

People’s Liberation Army People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup United National Liberation Front
