NCW asks I&B ministry to intervene over depiction of obscene content in Marathi movie

Published: 13th January 2022 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to immediately intervene over alleged obscene content depicting women and minors in an objectionable manner in a Marathi movie.

The commission said it has received a complaint from Bharatiya Stree Shakti, Maharashtra, on an upcoming Marathi film titled "Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha" which is scheduled to be released on Friday over alleged obscene content in the film.

The complaint alleges that the trailer of the film, which was released on January 10, shows obscene content depicting women and minors in objectionable ways.

The trailer is being circulated on social media platforms like Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, etc without any age restrictions for viewers and hence is available even for minors to watch, the commission said in a statement.

The NCW said it condemns the open circulation of such sexually explicit content involving minors on social media platforms.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, to immediately intervene in the matter and censor the trailer and the sexually explicit scenes of the movie.

"The Commission has also asked to ensure that the sexually explicit scenes are not circulated openly on social media platforms. A copy of the letter has also been sent to Prasoon Joshi, Chairperson, Central Board of Film Certification. The Commission has to be apprised about action taken in the matter at the earliest," the NCW said.

