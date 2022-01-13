STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PFI activists-cum-PhD scholar Atiq ur Rehman moves Allahabad High Court for copy of charge sheet

Rehman and two others had been arrested along with Siddique Kappan from a Mathura police station area while on their way to the Dalit woman's village in Hathras.

By PTI

MATHURA: A PhD scholar and two others facing charges of terror funding aimed at spreading unrest in the wake of the gangrape-cum murder of a Dalit woman in a Hathras village has moved the Allahabad High Court for securing the charge sheet in their case from the trial court.

The PhD-cum-alleged-PFI activist Atiq ur Rehman moved the court alleging that they have not been provided with a copy of the charge sheet and other prosecution documents to defend themselves in the case despite the same having been submitted to the court in April 2021, his counsel Shashwat Anand said here.

Rehman has moved the high court along with Alam and Masood, their counsel Shashwat Anand said, adding the Kerala journalist has not approached the court on the issue.

Rehman and two others had been arrested along with alleged PFI activist-cum-Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan from a Mathura police station area while on their way to the Dalit woman's village in Hathras on October 5, 2020.

The two others who were arrested included the cab driver Alam and a third person Mohammad Masood.

Arrested initially on the charges of apprehension of the breach of peace in the society, they were later booked on stringent charges of terrorism under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Information Technology Act for allegedly funding the unrest.

