Plan was to assassinate PM Modi in Punjab, claim CMs of Assam and MP

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI/BHOPAL: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi and the Congress high command hatched a conspiracy to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 5. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the same and attacked Congress chief Sonia Gandi.

“It was not sudden but pre-planned and sponsored. From the evidence that emerged, it’s clear the Congress high command and Punjab CM conspired to kill the PM,” Sarma said.

His charges were based, among other things, on purported statements of the local Station House Officer and a DSP of the CID of Punjab Police during a “sting operation” carried out by an “established TV channel”, he claimed.

Sarma said it was clear from the statements of the duo that a conspiracy was hatched to kill Modi. “The DSP clearly stated that a group of people would congregate and try to disrupt the PM’s travel which would pose a threat to his life. He had apprised his SSP of it on January 2,” Sarma said.

The CID kept updating the authorities and said the protest was staged by Khalistani supporters, Sarma said.

“The SHO said he was not tasked to probe the incident. He also said the protestors were not farmers but Khalistanis. How did they know the PM was travelling by road and how did they assemble so fast?”

Chouhan attacked Sonia.

“Madam will have to reply, why Punjab Police remained a mute spectator, even as the PM’s security was being messed up. Why was the Punjab Chief Secretary and DGP not present in the PM’s fleet? How did the protestors gather at the road in such a short time,” said the MP CM.

Smriti questions Channi action

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday attacked the Congress-led Punjab government over the security breach in Ferozepur.

Union minister Smriti Irani said the Punjab government endangered the life of the PM despite inputs of threats passed on to the DGP.

She asked why were the security measures and protocols “deliberately breached”.

Irani also asked why did the Punjab CM brief Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about the incident.

“Details of the security measures which otherwise should be available only to security agencies were provided to a private citizen (Vadra) by the chief minister. Why was it done and what are its implications,” asked Irani.