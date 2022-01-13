SGPC says Gujarat school apologies for showing Sikh Guru's 'Sahibzadas' in physical form

By PTI

AMRITSAR: The management of a private school in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has apologised for depicting the role of 'Sahibzadas' of the 10th Sikh Guru in physical form through a play by students, the SGPC said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the Sikh 'rehat maryada' (code of conduct) and traditions, no one can personate the Sikh Gurus and their family members, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said.

The SGPC, an apex gurdwara body, had taken notice of the play shared in a form of a video on social media, the statement said.

Following the directions of Dhami, the 'pracharaks' (preachers) of the Sikh Mission Gujarat under SGPC's Dharam Prachar Committee sought clarification about the play from the school concerned, it said.

After bringing the matter to its notice, the school management issued a written apology, the statement said.

The management informed the SGPC 'pracharaks' that the video was from 2019 but was recently uploaded on social media by someone, it said.

The school management confessed that such an incident took place due to their lack of knowledge about the 'maryada' (code of conduct) and rules of the Sikh faith and they apologised to the Sikh 'sangat' about the same, the SGPC statement said.

The school management also said it respects the Sikh faith and such a mistake will not be repeated in the future, the statement added.