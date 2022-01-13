STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SGPC says Gujarat school apologies for showing Sikh Guru's 'Sahibzadas' in physical form

The SGPC, an apex gurdwara body, had taken notice of the play shared in a form of a video on social media, the statement said.

Published: 13th January 2022 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee

By PTI

AMRITSAR: The management of a private school in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has apologised for depicting the role of 'Sahibzadas' of the 10th Sikh Guru in physical form through a play by students, the SGPC said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the Sikh 'rehat maryada' (code of conduct) and traditions, no one can personate the Sikh Gurus and their family members, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said.

The SGPC, an apex gurdwara body, had taken notice of the play shared in a form of a video on social media, the statement said.

Following the directions of Dhami, the 'pracharaks' (preachers) of the Sikh Mission Gujarat under SGPC's Dharam Prachar Committee sought clarification about the play from the school concerned, it said.

After bringing the matter to its notice, the school management issued a written apology, the statement said.

The management informed the SGPC 'pracharaks' that the video was from 2019 but was recently uploaded on social media by someone, it said.

The school management confessed that such an incident took place due to their lack of knowledge about the 'maryada' (code of conduct) and rules of the Sikh faith and they apologised to the Sikh 'sangat' about the same, the SGPC statement said.

The school management also said it respects the Sikh faith and such a mistake will not be repeated in the future, the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SGPC Gujarat Gujarat School Sikh Guru Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp