Srinagar Diary

Vacation of doctors cancelled amid virus surge

Winter vacation of doctors has been cancelled in view of the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. On Monday, Government Medical College-Srinagar cancelled the vacation of all faculty members. The faculty were directed to resume their duties forthwith. On Tuesday, Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS)-Soura, too, cancelled the winter vacation of all faculty members, asking them to resume duties immediately. J&K is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and has also reported 10 Omicron cases. Active cases have surged past the 4,000-mark.

Nominations for J&K Tribal Awards invited

The Tribal Research Institute of Jammu and Kashmir has invited nominations for the first edition of the Tribal Awards instituted by the J&Kadministration. The nominations have been sought from individuals, NGOs and institutions who have made contributions in the research and development of tribals of J&K. According to secretary, tribal affairs department, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, the first edition of Tribal Awards is a remarkable step in recognising the contributions made by individuals and institutions in tribal research and uplifting the socio-economic status of tribals in the UT. Under the Best Tribal Achiever category, 10 awards shall be conferred (five male and five female) carrying a cash prize of `50,000 each, a citation and trophy for outstanding work done in various fields.

Order to close tuition centres attracts flak

Private coaching institutes and students going for tuition in such centres have criticised the administration’s move to shut the centres in Jammu and Kashmir due to spike in Covid cases. Coaching Centres’ Association of Kashmir (CCAK) has said whenever there is a slight increase in Covid cases, education sector becomes the first casualty. “We fail to understand why the government seems to be keen on closing down the education sector,” a spokesman of the association said. He said despite the surge in cases, all activities including festivals, business and rallies go on normally.

Minor girl turns reporter to criticise bad road

A minor girl in Kashmir has turned to reporting to highlight the bad condition of roads. In a video that has gone viral, the girl, wearing a red jacket and carrying a small lapel mic in her hand, can be seen complaining about the condition of roads after the snowfall. “The road is so bad that guests can’t come,” the girl is seen saying while directing the camera person (her mom) to show the potholes in the area. In the 2.08-minute video, the girl says people are dumping garbage on the road. The little reporter also urges the viewers to “like, share, and subscribe” her channel with a promise to meet them in the next video. She has now become an internet sensation.

