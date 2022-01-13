STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stricter rule in J&K on government staff assets

“Every public servant shall submit annual return through online mode using the portal https://prs.jk.gov.in for the calendar year between January 1 and 31,

Published: 13th January 2022 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

Image used for representation (Express Illustration)

By Fayaz Wani 
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  In order to check corruption, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has amended rules governing declaration of assets of government employees, making it compulsory for them to reveal information about all those assets having value that exceeds their two months’ basic salary.

“Every public servant shall submit annual return through online mode using the portal https://prs.jk.gov.in for the calendar year between January 1 and 31, of the next calendar year, in respect of all the assets possessed by him/her and family members which shall include the assets in respect of movable property, the value of which exceeds his/her two months basic salary in each case, giving full particulars,” reads a notification issued by Principal Secretary to Government Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

The notification further states that every public servant shall bring to the notice of the prescribed authority the acquisition or transfer of movable property where the value of such property exceeds their two months basic salary in each case.

Before the amendment to Jammu and Kashmir Public Servants Declaration of Assets and Other Provisions Rules, 1998, the government employees had to declare details of their moveable properties if their value exceeded Rs 20,000 in each case.

