STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three cops booked for murder for throwing man from train in Sawai Madhopur

Three policemen in whose presence a 24-year-old man died after allegedly jumping from a moving train in Sawai Madhopur have been booked for murder.

Published: 13th January 2022 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Three policemen in whose presence a 24-year-old man died after allegedly jumping from a moving train in Sawai Madhopur have been booked for murder, officials said on Wednesday.

The policemen -- a head constable and two constables of Gangapur City Sadar Police Station -- were also suspended in connection with the matter, they said.

Harish Bairwa, the deceased, was travelling in the train in which the policemen were taking his alleged lover from Gurgaon to Gangapur city in Sawai Madhopur on Monday.

While police claimed that he committed suicide by jumping from the moving train, his family members alleged he was thrown out of the train by the policemen and the uncle of the woman who was also present with them.

"On the complaint given by the family of the man, a case of murder has been registered against the policemen and the woman's uncle late on Tuesday night. The case has been referred to CID-CB for investigation," Sawai Madhopur SP Sunil Kumar Vishnoi said.

After the case was filed late last night, the family member agreed to take the body from the mortuary.

According to police, Harish Bairwa and Priyaka Meena were allegedly in a love relationship.

When she went missing on November 16 her family lodged a missing complaint with Gangapur City Sadar Police station.

Police traced the 20-year-old woman in Gurgaon and a head constable and two constables were sent to bring her back.

She was being taken back to Gangapur city in a train on Monday evening, accompanied by her uncle, when Bairwa - who was also with them -- allegedly jumped from the moving train.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sawai Madhopur Sawai Madhopur Crime Sawai Madhopur Murder
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp