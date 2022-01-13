To stay at LAC for as long as required: General Naravane on India-China border standoff

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday made it clear that while the Chinese have carried out a major enhancement of the troop level and built permanent infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, it remains to be seen if they permanently garrison themselves there or de-induct in the time to come. Till then, Indian forces will have to be prepared to stay there.

Replying to a question from this daily — at the Chief of Army Staff annual press conference — whether the PLA was preparing for permanent deployment, General Naravane said, “Amassing of large forces by the Chinese is the root cause of the situation.”

He said reaching de-indcution will pass through several processes. “But before we reach that level, we have to be prepared to stay there for as long as required.”

As far as the ongoing situation is concerned, it will have to follow laid out steps.

“Firstly, it will be dis-engagement, then we can think of a little bit of de-escalation and (it means) moving back from being bang on LAC to the depth areas but remaining in the general areas. Once this kind of confidence is built, then we can think of de-induction wherein the troops can go in their permanent garrison.” But, it has to be done mutually, the chief pointed out.

Talking about the overall border situation, General Naravane said what existed last January has changed.

“I think we can say there have been positive developments, both along our northern and western borders in the last one year.”

The 14th round of talks between the Indian and Chinese Corps Commanders was underway as the Chief was briefing the media.

“Good thing that talks are going on. It shows we can resolve differences through dialogue. Each time we talk, we narrow down to the issues, that is why this mechanism is important,” he pointed out.

To expect every round of talks to have an outcome is also unreasonable, General Naravane said.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to resolve the issue of PP 15 (Hot Springs), the one which is pending now. Once that is done, we will go to other issues that predate the current stand-off.”

Other issues include the stand-offs at Depsang and Demchok. But while there has been partial disengagement, he made it clear that “the threat has by no means reduced.”

Force levels, in areas where dis-engagement is yet to take place, have been enhanced with around 60,000 troops from both sides in Eastern Ladakh.