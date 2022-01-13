STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP polls: Mayawati announces two candidates, fields former Congressman Imran Masood's brother from Gangoh

In a tweet, the BSP chief announced Salman Sayeed as the party's candidate from Charthawal and Noman Masood from Gangoh Assembly constituencies.

Published: 13th January 2022 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday announced two candidates, including former Congressman Imran Masood's brother, for western Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming polls.

"Salman Sayeed, son of former Uttar Pradesh home minister Saiduzzaman, met the BSP president late on January 12 and joined the BSP after quitting the Congress. Sayeed has been fielded by the BSP as its candidate from Charthawal," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

In a related tweet, she wrote, "Noman Masood, nephew of former union minister Rashid Masood and brother of Imran Masood also joined the BSP yesterday (Wednesday) leaving the Lok Dal.

The BSP chief has made him the candidate of her party from Gangoh Assembly seat."

Imran Masood had recently quit the Congress and joined the Samajwadi Party.

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP Mayawati Imran Masood Noman Masood UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022
