UP polls: Shiv Sena will not ally with any political party, says Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena Rajya MP reminded BJP that they were also a part of the Ayodhya movement.

Published: 13th January 2022 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and senior party leader Sanjay Raut will be in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday to finalize the strategy for the party ahead of the Assembly elections.

He will also meet farmer leader Rakesh Tikait during his visit to the state today.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Raut said that Shiv Sena will not have an alliance with anyone in Uttar Pradesh.

"We are not going to form an alliance with BJP, with Congress and Samajwadi Party. We have ideological differences with Samajwadi Party. So, we will not go with them. But, we want change in Uttar Pradesh and it is happening," he said.

"Shiv Sena has been working in Uttar Pradesh for many years but when elections came, we did not take it seriously as it could harm the BJP. But this time, we will contest the elections in Uttar Pradesh," Raut further said.

The Shiv Sena Rajya MP reminded BJP that they were also a part of the Ayodhya movement.

"We are part of Ayodhya Movement, we will also do a movement in Mathura. But now, we are going to Uttar Pradesh. The biggest leader of the farmers who led the farmers' agitation is Rakesh Tikait. I have seen tears in his eyes during the agitation and his happiness when he won the battle for the farmers. I will meet Tikait to find out his views and what he wants."

Speaking about Yogi Adityanath contesting the election from Ayodhya, he said, "It is a good thing and we will also contest from Ayodhya. We will also fight from Mathura. We are not contesting against Yogi Adityanath but Shiv Sena is contesting elections. If Yogi Adityanath is a big leader, then he can fight from anywhere and we respect Yogi ji. We do not have any quarrel with any person," he said.

