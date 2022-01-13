STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh saw 14-fold jump, Punjab 8.65-times rise in active COVID cases in last seven days: Government data

Active COVID-19 cases have increased 14 times in Uttar Pradesh in the last seven days while Punjab saw an 8.65-fold rise in such infections.

Published: 13th January 2022

Punjab coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Active COVID-19 cases have increased 14 times in Uttar Pradesh in the last seven days while Punjab saw an 8.65-fold rise in such infections during the same period, government data showed.

Goa has witnessed a 4.35 times rise in active Covid cases during the last one week, according to the government data shared during a press conference on Wednesday.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

Bihar registered an 11.27 times rise in active COVID-19 cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh 10.95 times, Chhattisgarh 8.02 times, Odisha 9.4 times, Rajasthan 9.61 times, Haryana 6.61 times and Tamil Nadu 6.05 times.

Delhi has witnessed a 5.03 times spike in active cases in the last one week, according to the data.

Nineteen states have more than 10,000 active cases of COVID-19.

Four states have active cases between 5,000-10,000 while 13 states have less than 5,000 active cases.

Announcing the elections in the five states with a strong focus on digital and virtual modes of campaigning, the Election Commission has banned physical rallies and roadshows till January 15 due to Covid concerns.

It said the ban on rallies and roadshows will be reviewed on January 15.

