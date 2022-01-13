STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand: 30 BSF personnel, deployed on election duty, test positive for COVID-19

In the Kotdwar assembly elections, 30 out of 82 soldiers posted in E Company of 50th Battalion of BSF, who reached for security duty, have been found positive for COVID-19.

Published: 13th January 2022 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOTDWAR: As many as 30 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, deployed on election duty in Kotdwar Assembly constituency, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kotdwar Circle Officer GL Kholi today told ANI, "In the Kotdwar assembly elections, 30 out of 82 soldiers posted in E Company of 50th Battalion of BSF, who reached for security duty, have been found positive for COVID-19. The Health Department has quarantined everyone."

"BSF was stationed at Bhuj border for election security duty in Kotdwar. On reaching Kotdwar on Tuesday, COVID-19 tests of all the officers and jawans were carried out in which these jawans have been found COVID-19 positive," he added.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

Today's fresh COVID-19 cases are about 27 per cent higher than compared to yesterday's figures. On Wednesday, the country logged 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases.

