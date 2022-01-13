UP polls: Yogi loses third minister as backward caste leader Dharam Singh Saini quits

By Online Desk

In yet another blow to the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh, Minister Dharam Singh Saini resigned on Thursday.

Saini, a four-time legislator from Nakud in Saharanpur, is the third state minister to step down in past three days and the eighth MLA to part ways ahead of elections.

After resigning from his post, Saini has met with the Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. "I welcome him to the Samajwadi Party," Yadav tweeted along with a picture of them meeting.

In his resignation letter, the BJP leader mentioned the callous attitude of the BJP government in the state towards farmers, Dalits, the unemployed and those belonging to other backward classes.

Earlier, Dr Mukesh Verma, MLA from Shikohabad Assembly constituency here, resigned from the primary membership of the party alleging 'lack of respect' by the government towards backward classes and Dalits.