Arunachal youth wing asks CM to quit over corruption 

The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) had called a 36-hour bandh from 5 am on Thursday. The police took around 100 “activists” under preventive detention.

Published: 14th January 2022 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Arunchal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  A youth organisation in BJP-ruled Arunachal Pradesh shut down state capital Itanagar on Thursday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu after accusing him of indulging in corruption. 

The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) had called a 36-hour bandh from 5 am on Thursday. The police took around 100 “activists” under preventive detention. “There was no untoward incident,” Itanagar Capital Region DM Talo Potom said. 

The authorities suspended mobile internet services for 48 hours to prevent mobilisation. Earlier, the authorities had declared the bandh as illegal and barred the entry of non-domicile persons” into the capital region without a valid reason or medical emergency till January 14.

Stating that there are several charges of corruption against Khandu, ANYA had on December 10 submitted a representation to the government demanding a clarification on the charges within 15 days. When the government did not respond, it demanded the CM’s resignation within seven days.  

