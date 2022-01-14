STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Election Commission may extend ban on rallies amid rising cases

The decision will be taken based on inputs about the spread of the virus and its new variant Omicron, sources said.

Published: 14th January 2022 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With fresh Covid-19 cases recording a steep rise every day, the Election Commission of India is likely to extend the ban on public rallies and road shows in five poll-bound states. The decision will be finalised at a meeting on Saturday. However, the broadcast/telecast time allotted to each party for campaigning on Doordarshan and All India Radio will be doubled. 

The ECI had banned the rallies, road shows and corner meetings till January 15 while announcing the assembly poll schedule on January 8. It had said that any decision on lifting or extending the ban would be taken after a review of Covid situation in the five states headed for assembly elections. The daily infections are seeing a spike every day with 2.64 cases recorded on Friday.

The poll panel has also relaxed the norms for registration of political parties in the five states. Keeping in view difficulties caused by Covid-related restrictions, it has reduced the notice period for registration of new parties from 30 days to 7 days for those who published their public notice on or before January 8, 2022.

In a statement, the EC explained that under the existing guidelines, a party seeking registration has to submit an application to it within 30 days following the date of its formation. The applicant is asked to publish the party’s proposed name in two national dailies and two local dailies on two days. Objections, if any, with regard to the proposed registration of the party have to be submitted within 30 days from the publication of the notice. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp