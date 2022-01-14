Election Commission may extend ban on rallies amid rising cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With fresh Covid-19 cases recording a steep rise every day, the Election Commission of India is likely to extend the ban on public rallies and road shows in five poll-bound states. The decision will be finalised at a meeting on Saturday. However, the broadcast/telecast time allotted to each party for campaigning on Doordarshan and All India Radio will be doubled.

The ECI had banned the rallies, road shows and corner meetings till January 15 while announcing the assembly poll schedule on January 8. It had said that any decision on lifting or extending the ban would be taken after a review of Covid situation in the five states headed for assembly elections. The daily infections are seeing a spike every day with 2.64 cases recorded on Friday.

The poll panel has also relaxed the norms for registration of political parties in the five states. Keeping in view difficulties caused by Covid-related restrictions, it has reduced the notice period for registration of new parties from 30 days to 7 days for those who published their public notice on or before January 8, 2022.

In a statement, the EC explained that under the existing guidelines, a party seeking registration has to submit an application to it within 30 days following the date of its formation. The applicant is asked to publish the party’s proposed name in two national dailies and two local dailies on two days. Objections, if any, with regard to the proposed registration of the party have to be submitted within 30 days from the publication of the notice.