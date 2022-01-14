STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Bike ambulance' to deliver medicines at home to COVID patients in Jaipur

The Health Department has started a bike ambulance' facility in Jaipur city to deliver medicines at home to those infected with coronavirus.

Tablets

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

This initiative has been taken keeping in mind the convenience of the infected living in 'home isolation'.

Such infected people can now get medicines by calling the number '108' while sitting at home, an official said.

According to an official statement, 25 bike ambulances have been set up police station-wise in Jaipur city.

Through this, medicines will be made available to the patients, especially the coronavirus infected patients, at their homes through bikes and ambulances on calling 108 helpline.

Of the 9,881 new cases reported in the state on Thursday, 2,785 were in Jaipur.

A total of 45,565 cases are currently under treatment in the state.

